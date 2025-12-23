Hello Bowlers,

Christmas Pairs will be held on December 20 and it’s open to all members and visitors. Can players please wear something festive on the day.

Also, the Pennants Availability sheet and the Nomination sheet for positions for next year are also available on the shelf in the alcove or ask Jim Finn.

For Tuesday Socials we had 41 bowlers. Raffle winners were Carl Jager, Garry Pearce and Darcy Warren. Lucky rink winners were Tony Hoy, Dave Ryan and Nev Seton. Unfortunates were Ian Carr, Bruce Warburton and Dave Cleal. Consolation winners were Bernie King, P.A. Baker and Justin Whaley.

Saturday was our AGM with Phil McGarity retaining the position of President, two new committee members being Marg Henry and Roy Leonard and the selectors are Nev Seton, Roger Annis-Brown and Luke Taylor. Congratulations to all elected officers!

After the AGM, the club put on a barbecue for the members then a game of triples with 42 players staying back to play.

Raffle winners on the day were Jim Finn, Ray Windsor, Matt Gamble and Yoka Smith. Lucky rink winners were Jim Duffy, Ron Dunn and Matt McMullen. Unlucky rink winners were Garry Pearce, Peter Baker and Andrew Reynolds.Consolation winners were Anthony Maw, Simon Kempson and Peter Brooking.

The club also held the Major Singles Final with Geoff Lockwood v’s Brad Lamont. Unfortunately this game has been postponed till Sunday December 21 at 11am, due to the heavy downpour we got late in the game with the standing score being Brad 19 – Geoff 18, for a first to 25 win. This should be an extremely exciting finish as the lead had changed several times during the game.

The Nomination form for the Minor Single Pairs is now on the board in the alcove or see Jim Finn regarding putting your name down.

For Saturday December 20 and Tuesday December 23, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club on 6361 3210. Names in by 11.30pm for a 12.30pm start.

Bowls Etiquette tip:Be a good sport.

Happy bowling!