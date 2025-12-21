On Wednesday, December 10 we had a great turnout with 53 members braving the warmth at Elephant Park last week.

Top Women: Kate Harris 13:53, Milla Jurd 15:07 and Marley Beahan 15:33

Top Men: Jack Daintith 9:44, Henry Kay 10:19, and Oscar Blacklow 10:24

Sunday, December 14, was a lovely morning for a stroll around Lake Canobolas, with 86 in attendance and yet another new course record!

Jack Daintith set a new 5K course record with a time of 17:56 (previous record 18:46!)

Wilhelmina Blatch was presented with her achievement medal for 25 Runs. Congratulations Wilhelmina!