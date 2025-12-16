After two 4-week programs of Learn to Paddle in October and November, the Pinnacle Dragon Boat Club is welcoming new members into our club!

Congratulations to all those who have joined in, learnt new skills, made new friends and even participated in the recent Western Region Regatta. Congratulations on your effort! We welcome your enthusiasm and input into our wonderful sport.

At our recent Christmas lunch at the beautiful Lake Canobolas, some of those members were presented with their certificate of achievement.

Congratulations to our trainee Sweep, Annette,who is growing in confidence and ability in her new role. From the drummer and strokes at the front, the engine room in the middle and the power at the rear, we all bring many talents and abilities and work together both on the water and land to propel ourselves forward, not only in fitness but also in our mental strength. However, the sense of fun, laughs, and achievement is the best of all!

We welcome any new folk who would like to come and try Dragon Boating; it's a sport for everyone from 10 to 100 years. We train on Wednesday and Sunday mornings at Lake Canobolas. Go to our website, pinnacledragonboatclub.au, apply for a Dragon Pass, which gives you a free 4-week membership plan, or email us at pinnacledragons@gmail.com

Our last paddling session before the Christmas break will be Sunday, 21st December, and then we return for a New Year's Eve paddle on Wednesday, 31st December.

May you all have a safe and happy Christmas with family and friends!