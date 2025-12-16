Sunday 30th November: With an impressive 89 people at Ploughmans Wetlands recently, it produced some outstanding course records that are certainly worth a mention!

Nick Irwin smashed out 17:36 for the 4.8km record.

Kinisha Roweth broke the 4.8km record with 22:48.

Jack Daintith broke the 6.4km record with 22:27.

Kate Harris broke the 8km record with 44:40.

Fantastic running , everyone!

We also said a fond farewell to the wonderful John and Carol Moss, who have been long-time members, great supporters, and even better friends. We’re going to miss them around the track. Thank you both for everything you’ve brought to the club! We wish you all the very best on your next chapter, and hope to see you back for a run (or a catch-up) soon.

Wednesday 3rd December: A great turnout last Wednesday with 94 people hitting the track at Elephant Park!

Top Women: Nicola Blore – 13:19; Kinisha Roweth – 13:19; and Jessica Curran – 13:29

Top Men: Jack Daintith – 10:22; Oscar Blacklow – 10:28; and Hugh Daintith – 10:34

Personal Bests:

Catherine Player – 12 seconds off → 13:43

Wendy Sullivan – 38 seconds off → 23:59

Beau Maher – 36 seconds off → 12:43

Natalie Behnke – 15 seconds off → 19:03

Kathryn Gordon – 2 minutes 26 seconds off → 17:10

Jeremy Holland – 33 seconds off → 11:54

Marta Diemar – 13 seconds off → 13:55

Sunday 7th December: What a day to celebrate Christmas with the Runners Club on a beautiful Sunday at Elephant Park with everyone dressed in their finest festive outfits ! We had 110 runners out on course on Sunday, with the numbers increasing each week.

Course Records

4.8km - Jack Daintith - 16:02 (second fastest)

9.6kmSusannah Blatch - 43:33 (third fastest)