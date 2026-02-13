Golf Results February 4, 2026

There was a good contingent of ladies to compete in the two-person Pinehurst, which was played on an extremely well-manicured course. We don’t play this very often. It is a fun event where you must have your wits about you, so you do not hit out of turn.

The winners were Rachel Kelly and Katrina Ferris with an inspiring net 66.5. They both played some great golf, had a few laughs along the way, and managed to keep themselves alert as Katrina had to work extra hard as an extra player. She will sleep well tonight. A couple of birdies certainly helped their score. Congratulations on combining well to win this event!

Runners up were Vicki Burke and Roslyn Fuller who played some sensational shots to finish not far behind with a net 71.25. They played some magnificent golf today, and it was a great combination. Well done!

Third place went to Shirley Hyde and Lee Pickett with a well-constructed net 73.875. They also played some solid golf. A lot of laughter could be heard from this group. Well played.

Nearest the Pins were won by Kerry Bruton (3rd), (5th) and (13th), Katrina Ferris (6th), and the Drive & Pitch were won by Laurell Gassmann (9th), and Shirley Hyde (17th).

Ball competition winners were Trish Harvey, Alice McKeowen, Shirley Hyde, Belinda Barrett, Marianne Gardoll, and Shirley Grenfell

Good luck to our Regency Cup players who are playing against Duntryleague this Friday at Wentworth. Play well and enjoy your day.

Just a reminder to anyone wishing to play in the championships you must nominate which days you are playing; either Wednesdays or Saturdays. The nomination sheet is on the notice board downstairs near the Pro Shop. Nominations will close on Wednesday, February 25, and no nominations will be accepted after this date.

At this stage the grades will be A Grade 0-17.9, B Grade 18.0-26.9, & C Grade 27.0-45.0.

If you missed out on a club 60-year Anniversary shirt, you can place an order with the Pro Shop. Orders will be taken until the end of the month.

Saturday is an 18-hole stroke and the Monthly Medal and Saturday Medal of Medals.

Next week we will be playing an 18-Hole Stableford.

Our Open Tournament is rolling around very quickly on Sunday, February 15, and we have 124 entries, with the draw full.

Have a great week!