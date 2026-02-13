Hello Bowlers and Visitors,

For Tuesday socials, we had a record number of 54 bowlers!

Raffle winners were Ron Dunn, Frank McCarthy and Bob Ridgewell. Lucky Rink winners, Paul McFarlane, Darcy Warren and Bob Jenkins. Unfortunates’ Rink: Bernie King, P.A. Baker, Tony Hoy and Justin Whaley. Consolation winners were Mario Ruggerio, Dave Eves, and Clint Gamble.

Saturday socials saw over 20 bowlers on the greens.

Raffle winner was James Kemp. Lucky Rink winners were Claire Portass, Phil Knight and Peter Brooking. Unfortunates’ Rink: Bernie King, Linda McFadden and Bob Jenkins.

Starting at 4:30pm on Fridays, Drills & Skills recommences. This is an enjoyable way to improve your bowling confidence and consistency.

For Saturday 14th & Tuesday 17th February, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct and Etiquette tips:

The player whose turn it is, should step onto the mat from the left-hand side and exit from the right.

Happy bowling!