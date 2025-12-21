Duntryleague Orange is again offering junior girls’ golf scholarships in 2026!

Duntryleague has secured funding again from the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) to support 12 local girls in continuing to develop their golfing skills.

The Scholarship program is part of a national campaign to get more girls playing golf. Along with over 160 other golf facilities across Australia, Duntryleague will be working closely with golf’s national body, Golf Australia, throughout 2026.

Scholarships are open to girls aged 9 to 16. While the program’s primary aim is to retain girls in golf by giving girls a shared golf experience, girls new to golf may also take part should they demonstrate a commitment to learning the sport, Duntryleague Women’s Captain Kerry Kidd said

“This is a terrific opportunity”, said Mrs Kidd. “Not only will girls receive 24 coaching sessions with Nathan King, Duntryleague Golf Centre Pro, but also a free one-year junior club membership that carries playing rights, to ensure girls can participate in club competitions and obtain a handicap”.

A total of 12 scholarships will be available for 2026, she said.

“All we ask is that applicants display a desire and willingness to improve their golf skills, obtain a handicap, play in club competitions (or at least social play) and engage in any extra-curricular activity that fosters friendships between scholarship holders," Ms Kidd said.

Applications for the junior girls’ golf scholarships close on 16th January 2026 . For further information and to apply, please contact Nathan King at the Duntryleague Golf Centre: email nathan.king@duntryleague.com.au, or phone 63624027.