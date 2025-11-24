Results 12 November, 2025: Event 18 Hole Stroke – November Monthly Medal

There was a wonderful field for our Monthly Medal Event, which was hotly contested across all grades.

The winner of the Monthly Medal was Sue Hennessy, who finished with a sizzling nett 59. Sue has been playing some very good golf of late and loves her day out on the course. It is nice to see her playing some consistent golf. Congratulations on a sensational round!

A Grade winner was Helena Ross, who had a sensational nett 68. Helen played some great shots out there today and was pretty pleased with her game. Well played, Helena!

Runner-up was Di Selwood with a nicely played nett 75; well done, and in third place was Katrina Ferris with a solid nett 78.

B Grade winner was Roslyn Fuller with a magnificent nett 63. Ros has been knocking on the door lately and it was only a matter of time before she hit her straps, great round Ross. Runner-up was Leslie Wright with a very nicely played nett 68; good golfing Leslie and third place was won by Helen Laffey with a nice nett 70.

C Grade winner was a very excited Dawn Mendham with a brilliant nett 69. Dawn was super excited with her consistent game and the win. Congratulations on a great round! Runner-up was Jane Gunn with a very well-played nett 71. Jane was also very excited with her game today. Third place, not far away, went to Leone Dalto,n who played well, finishing with a steady nett 74.

Scratch Winners were A Grade Shirley Grenfell 91, B Grade Wendy McIntyre 94 and C Grade Maureen Commins 104. Great golfing girls.

Nearest the Pins were won by Roslyn Fuller (3rd) Marg Hobby (5th) Ros Fuller (6th) Coral Britt (13th) Drive and Pitch Helena Ross (17th)

Ball competition winners were Robyn Forrester, Robyn Cannon, Leone Dalton, Janet Davenport, Helen Ross, Marg Hobby

Next week is an 18 Hole Stableford.

Just a reminder that our Grades are: A Grade 0-22 B Grade 23-32 and C Grade 33-45. We also have a maximum of 45 handicap which means even if you have a handicap of 50 you still play off 45. Please also note that you play off your Daily Handicap.

As some of you already know, many Clubs have been dealing with ongoing problems within the new Golf Australia Connect system — including daily handicap mismatches, score delays, and submission inconsistencies that affect both members and guests. We ask that everyone be patient whilst they work out exactly what needs to be fixed. There are always gremlins when something new is implemented.

Well done to our Silver Scratch Team of Alice McKeowen, Shirley Grenfell, Helen Ross, Marg Hobby, Helen Laffey, Rachel Kelly, Tayla Harvey and Janine Wilson who travelled to Wellington to represent Wentworth last Friday. It is not an easy assignment to play off scratch, so well done on your effort. Duntryleague were the winning team on 111, congratulations, and Bathurst were runner-up up not far away on 105, well done.

Our Christmas Party will be held at The Wentworth on Friday, 5th December, the theme is boots and bling. More information re: cost, tables etc will be given out next week.