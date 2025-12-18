I said last week that was my final report for 2025, but I was wrong; this is most definitely my last for this year. But like last week, there will be no awards, and I know a couple of bowlers will be terribly upset, so forgive me.

There was plenty going on so let’s start with the Stars, the first being Hugo Belmonte 214, Jordan Trenholm from the Wednesday 6.20pm league who scored 179 over average, and he was followed by Nick Millar from the Monday 7.30pm league with 171 over average, then came Xavier Mason from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 160 over average, to be followed by Jayden Christoff from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 140 over average and finally there was Steven McConnell from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 131 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week, unfortunately, with no award, was Jordan Trenholm, who scored that fantastic score of 179 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion, sadly, with no award, was Sam Bennett, who scored a great 267 (PB).

There were plenty trying to beat Sam, among them being Hugo Belmonte 214, Kiel Bugden 208, Hunter Press 211 (PB), Nick MiIlar 233, Tyler King 227, Travis McMahon 236, Connor Muir 222, Joshua Johnstone 247, Jayden Christoff 227, Steve Eslick 234, Hayden Swallow 246, Jordan Trenholm 232 (PB), Ben Berry 235, Hudson Howard 216, Dean Wells 212, Steve McConnell 245, Damien Christoff 224, Josh Thornton 217, Ben Lees 206 and Xavier Mason 224.

And there were others thinking they didn’t have a hope, among them being Will Rollo 207, Blake Frecklington 220, Ken McLachlan 211, Brody Jadezak 215, Jacob French 215, Nathaniel Mason 221, Tony Williamson 201, Lachlan Turner 201 and Matt Woodham 202.

Our Almost Made it Hero was Caitlin Edwards who scored a wonderful 170 (PB).

As usual there were plenty trying to outdo Caitlin among them being Chelsea McClennan 167, Kruz Carnie 121, Tyson Morris 180, Brayden Davies 153, Molly Lawson 77 (PB), Abe Hutchings 166, Aaron Cantrill 191, Neville Barden 187, Sharnie Jones 121, Lachlan Stunden 101 (PB), Graeme Edwards 178, Dante Billiau 128, Cody Frecklington 176, Kate English 179, Rachel Johnson 173, Jeremy Jones 169, Chris English 167, Kevin Heng 198, Oliver Davis 154, Keilan Holder 170 and Colby Hogan 163.

Among others trying hard there was also Hannah McLennan 126, Xander Kay 106, Isabella Hollamby 88, Brock Gallagher 196, Alan Stibbard 181, Kane Spirit-Jones 194, Paddy Keen 107, Malakai Roberts a pair of 93s, William Peate 170 and Michael Selmes 157.

If awards were the thing, sadly they’re not, I think we should mention Junior of the week, which Caitlin Edwards who scored a wonderful 170, which was 64 over average. I am heart-broken that I cannot give you an award.