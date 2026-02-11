There'll be dancing in the streets and out in vineyards as the party gets even bigger for the 2026 Rainbow Festival, March 4-8.

Less than one month out from this year's festival, Orange City Council unveiled an expanded program of events, with everything from film screenings and community gatherings to outdoor discos, dining experiences, and even a doggy drag day out!

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said the 2026 program reflected both the strength and diversity of the local LGBTQIA+ community and the broader Orange region.

“The Rainbow Festival continues to grow each year, and the 2026 program is our best yet,” Cr Mileto said. “It’s a celebration of pride, creativity, and connection, and an opportunity for our whole community to come together in a spirit of respect and belonging.”

Festival highlights this year include Orange City Council’s signature event, the Rainbow Walk and Community Gathering in Robertson Park, and the Pride Party in McNamara Street hosted by Haus of Drag Bingo, alongside returning favourites such as Charles Sturt University's Queer Screen film festival.

And there is also a range of new experiences at multiple venues across Orange, including Heifer Station, Rowlee, the Orange Ex-Services' Club, Banksia, and Groundstone.

A special addition to this year’s festival is the 'Rainbow Express' train, which will depart Sydney’s Central Station on Friday, March 6, and return on Sunday, March 8.

The full 2026 program, including event dates, times and ticketing information can be found online at www.orange.nsw.gov.au/rainbow-festival