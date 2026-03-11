“I believe that we grieve alone but heal together in community, and that is something I have very much learnt,” says Bridget Sakr, founder of the grief support organisation Heartfelt Community.

In February 2020, Bridget’s daughter, Veronique Sakr, was killed by a drunk driver in a horrific accident at Oatlands that also claimed the lives of her cousins Antony, Angelina and Sienna Abdallah.

In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, Bridget and her husband, Craig McKenzie, founded Heartfelt Community after feeling called to ensure no one walks through loss alone.

“The reason I established Heartfelt was I realised that our grief was very public, but there were so many people who were grieving in silence, and they didn't have the opportunity to have the support that we did,” explains Bridget.

“So Heartfelt was really created to walk alongside people who are navigating loss and making sure that they are accompanied. I don't profess to be a psychologist or a counselling service, but I have the lived experience, and we provide that pastoral support, give someone the space to grieve and feel they are in a trusted community.”

From a small community meeting online during COVID restrictions, Heartfelt has grown and been a support to hundreds of people all over Australia coming to terms with the loss of a loved one.

Wanting to expand Heartfelt Community’s grief support services to regional areas, Bridget is inviting Orange residents to join her at a free ‘Paint and Honour’ workshop this Sunday, March 15 at the Wentworth Golf Club.

The workshop will be led by local artist Samira Zaarour, who will guide participants through an expressive session that allows them to honour loved ones while connecting with others who understand the weight of loss. Bridget will also be there to share her own story.

“It's not art therapy, it is just being able to express your emotions through art and being around other people who have lost a loved one,” she says

“I think with grief, we live in a society where grief is not spoken of and so people hold everything inside… This is just a way that people can express their feelings, and this is what Heartfelt does: it creates that space and that connection.”

This free event takes place on Sunday, March 15, at the Wentworth Golf Club. No art experience necessary, and everything will be supplied.

Arrive at 1.30pm for a 2pm sharp start.

For more information or to book your place, visit events.humanitix.com/paint-and-honour-event-orange