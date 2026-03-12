Low or sloped ceilings can make a room feel cramped, but interior designers say clever styling choices can dramatically change the perception of space.

Australian homes vary widely in ceiling height, with many older properties and attic conversions featuring lower clearances than modern builds. According to the Australian Building Codes Board, minimum ceiling heights for habitable rooms are generally 2.4 metres under the National Construction Code, although variations apply in renovations and sloping roof spaces. In homes where ceilings sit closer to the minimum, visual design becomes particularly important.

Here are four practical tips experts recommend.

1. Add vertical patterns

Vertical lines draw the eye upward, creating the illusion of height. Wallpaper with subtle stripes, full-length curtains hung close to the ceiling, or tall bookcases can elongate a wall visually. Even hanging pendant lights with slim profiles can emphasise vertical space without overwhelming it.

2. Choose light-coloured paint

Light shades reflect more natural and artificial light, helping rooms feel open and airy. Soft whites, pale greys and muted pastels are commonly recommended for both walls and ceilings. Painting ceilings the same tone as the walls – or only slightly lighter – can blur hard edges and reduce the boxed-in effect.

3. Position furniture carefully

Large, bulky pieces can accentuate low ceilings. Designers suggest opting for lower-profile sofas and beds, and positioning furniture slightly away from walls to create a sense of depth. Keeping sightlines clear across the room helps shift focus away from the ceiling height.

4. Use mirrors strategically

Mirrors reflect light and create visual expansion. A well-placed full-length mirror or mirrored cabinet can make a bedroom, living room or bathroom appear taller and more spacious.

Lighting also plays a critical role. Recessed lighting or wall sconces can provide brightness without lowering the ceiling line further, unlike heavy chandeliers.

For more complex layouts, consulting a qualified interior decorator or building professional can ensure both aesthetic appeal and compliance with safety standards. With thoughtful planning, even rooms with modest ceiling heights can feel comfortable and inviting.