Fine art provides many well-being benefits, not only to those who enjoy its wonderful creative harvests, but for its practitioners themselves.

So is with latest exhibitor at Orange Art Society, Anne Howarth, whose show is running all through December and January, featuring a series of haunting seascapes that evoke childhood holidays by the beach.

Following their highly-successful Christmas sale last weekend, the exhibition is opening Sunday, December 7, from 2pm at their gallery opposite Harris Farm in the Woolworth's car-park.

“I have had an interest in making art over a number of years,” Anne said in notes about her exhibition. “I have attended weekend workshops and undertaken study in an ‘Art Therapy’ course, to extend my knowledge in connecting healing with art,” she added.

Her art studies, she explained, explores the relationship between art and healing through her work.

“I am a member of a group of artists that meet each week to paint together and support each other to create art. I love exploring new methods and techniques that allow me the freedom to express myself creatively,” Anne explained.

The results of her works are there for gallery-goers to see, a series of pleasing landscapes that feature restless sea and endless sky.

“I regularly use charcoal, graphite, and acrylic paint and, of more recent times, am dabbling and enjoying using pastels… I hope my exhibit brings you joy,” she said.

Gallery member Kaye Patridge revealed that the Christmas exhibition is a great opportunity to pick up a one-off work as a perfect yuletide gift.

“Everyone is invited to attend, absolutely, we’d like as many people as possible there,” Kaye told 'Orange City Life'. “Most of the paintings on offer are seascapes, and all works are saleable,” Kaye also emphasised.

She revealed that local Anne is not one to rest on her laurels, and has already started on her next series of works.

“She has a week down at the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria painting ‘en plein air’ (outdoors) where she is working on some new works,” Kaye said.

“This means she has her easel and brushes set-up in the outside, and is painting what she sees around her,” she concluded.