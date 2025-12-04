Get on your bike and make your way to the Orange Ex-Services Club this Saturday, December 6, for one of the most popular events of the club’s festive season - the $5,000 Christmas Toy Raffle!

Club CEO Nathan Kelly said the annual toy raffle is always eagerly anticipated and one lucky member will be going home with a PlayStation 5!

“It's a long-running promotion that we've held at the club and one of the biggest, if not the biggest, toy raffles in Orange,” Nathan said.

Tickets will go on sale from 12pm Saturday, December 6, with the prize draw getting underway from 2pm.

There are over 70 toy prizes to be won, including bikes, dolls, remote control cars, foam dart blasters, and much more, along with three minor prizes and the major draw of a PlayStation 5.

“And there will even be a special visit from Santa for the kids,” Nathan said, adding that there will be live music in the Greenhouse following the draw for those who want to stick around.

And that is just the beginning of festive events at the club’s four venues in the lead-up to Christmas, he said.

“We also have ‘Ham Fest’ every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday night from 5:30 at the Orange Ex-Services Club, where we are giving away 30 half hams a night until December 11!” Nathan said.

“So that’s 30 ham every Tuesday, Sunday, and then we finish it off with our 100 ham MEGAHAM raffles on Saturday, December 13.”

Seafood lovers have a chance to win big as well, with the club raffling $2,000 worth of Seafood Raffle for the next three Friday nights, December 5, 12, and 19 from 5.30 pm. Plus, there will be another seafood raffle at The Wentworth on Christmas Eve, December 24.

“We’ve got our last members' jackpot draw night of the year on Sunday, December 14. The cash jackpot currently stands at $14,000, so we're encouraging people to get in early, to ensure they get a seat for that one,” Nathan said.

“And after Christmas, we’ve got some big things planned for New Year’s Eve!”

You can find all the details of the club’s Christmas events at: www.oesc.com.au/christmas