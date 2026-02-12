The next Development Application (DA) required to progress the Orange Regional Sporting Precinct has now been formally lodged, covering the athletics stadium, synthetic running track, lighting, landscaping and a new car park.

The DA, which was formally lodged late last month, includes an eight‑lane international standard synthetic athletics track with a ten‑lane front straight, grandstand structure, athlete change rooms and a photo finish room. It also captures the full suite of competition equipment required to achieve World Athletics Class 2 certification, including throwing cages, jump boards and trays, pole vault infrastructure, safety mats, landing pits, lane gates, and the steeplechase water jump and barrier.

Amenities for the athletics track were previously lodged under a separate Development Application and were approved in August 2025.

Orange City Council adds that they are continuing to work with specialist consultants on the design of scoreboards for both the John Davis Stadium and the athletics stadium, which will form the final Development Application for the Orange Regional Sporting Precinct.

The athletics track design and equipment schedule were part of the wider John Davis OAM Stadium package awarded to Zauner Construction, which also includes stadium seating for 1,350 spectators, landscaping and athlete support facilities.

A tender for the construction of the athletics track is currently open and will close on 16 February 2026, with construction anticipated to commence in mid‑2026. A detailed delivery timeline will be confirmed following tender evaluation.

“Orange will soon have an athletics facility that caters for school carnivals, club competitions and regional events," Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Recreation and Culture Policy Committee, Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said, welcoming the latest milestone in the delivery of the sporting precinct.

"It’s been designed for everyday community use as well as higher‑level competition, and this DA is an important step in bringing that vision to life," Cr Greenhalgh said.

The Orange Regional Sporting Precinct is supported by $74.5 million in government funding – $59.5 million from the NSW Government and $15 million from the Australian Government’s Growing Regions Program.

NSW Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, said the new facility would be a world-class sporting precinct for the people of Orange and Central Western NSW.

“The Sporting Precinct is creating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, and will support school carnivals, community sport, elite training, and major events, all of which strengthen the social and economic fabric of the region," Moriarty said.

The Development Application will now proceed through the statutory assessment process, while work continues across the broader Orange Regional Sporting Precinct.