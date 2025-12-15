Newly launched agency, Ray White Commercial Central West (RWC Central West), is set to redefine commercial real estate across the region.

Led by Scott and Carla Timbrell, the new business builds on the strong foundation and 50-year-long legacy of veteran real estate agent Chris Gryllis, who has sold the agency to the Timbrells while remaining on as a director.

“We’re honoured to be taking the reins of Chris and Mosha’s business,” said Managing Director and Licensee of RWC Central West, Scott Timbrell.

“They have built something incredibly respected over the decades, and we’re excited to carry that forward with a new level of energy and expertise.”

Scott brings more than 15 years of experience in the commercial property sector.

Starting out at JLL in South Sydney’s industrial market, Scott moved into investment sales and was one of the founding members of the Ray White Commercial NSW team. From there, he headed up Knight Frank’s Western Sydney office and eventually took over as the head of investment sales nationally.

Some highlights of his career include a landmark sale of $295,000,000 for a development site in St Leonards, a $103,000,000 commercial asset for Centuria in South Everleigh, and the sale of the ABC headquarters in Artarmon for $91,000,000 to Goodman.

“What we’re doing is taking that Sydney-level expertise and bringing it into the Central West,” Scott said. “We’re tapping into the international Ray White network and offering something that we are passionate about: genuine expertise, strategic sales processes, and a polished approach.”

Carla Timbrell brings over a decade of experience in property, with roles spanning strategic marketing and team building at Savills, Meriton, and Ray White Projects. She has worked on major developments, including the 3,500-apartment master-planned community Pagewood Green, and one of the tallest residential towers in Australia, Ocean, located on the Gold Coast.

“What sets us apart is how we approach client relationships and marketing,” Carla said. “We’re not just putting up signs, we’re creating campaigns, telling the story of a property, and driving results. The Central West deserves that level of detail.”

The Timbrells moved to Orange three years ago with no prior personal connections, drawn purely by a sense of opportunity and lifestyle.

“We just fell in love with the place,” said Carla. “Great schools, beautiful homes, vibrant industry, it is the most beautiful country town. We’ve set roots here, bought land, and we’re committed for the long haul. The lifestyle is unbeatable, but we’re also just a short flight or drive to Sydney for meetings with clients. That city connection will always be part of our strength.”

The decision to join the RWC network was deliberate, and the Timbrells speak highly of the brand’s culture, support, and reach. It is also a homecoming for both Scott and Carla who really kicked off their careers with the group.

“The White family’s values really resonated with us,” said Scott. “There’s a reason this is a 100-year-old business that continues to grow. They’ve created a culture that prioritises people, professionalism, and integrity. It’s a support system that allows us to do our best work.

“I have extremely fond memories of working closely with Dan White and Brian White, from investment tours throughout Asia, to working directly in the same office in Sydney on deals together, they are genuinely good people.”

With the region experiencing steady growth and continued demand for quality commercial spaces, the team sees plenty of opportunity ahead. Industrial and development sites are particularly strong, but the Timbrells believe there’s room to improve how properties are marketed and sold.

“We’re introducing sales processes that actually work, and presenting properties in a way that draws the right buyers, not just locally, but nationally and internationally,” said Scott.

Over the next 12 months, the focus will be on building a high-performing team, growing the commercial rent roll, and expanding into nearby regional markets.

“We’re commercial property specialists,” Carla said. “We don’t sell family homes. This is what we do, and we do it with focus and care. We want people to know we’re here, we’re ready, and we’re raising the bar.”

Head of commercial at RWC James Linacre said RWC Central West is perfectly positioned to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients and set a new benchmark for commercial real estate in the region.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome back Scott and Carla to the network. It’s not that often you see a new team of this calibre enter a regional market. Their combined experience, strategic mindset, and genuine connection to the Central West community, make them an outstanding team to lead this next chapter.”