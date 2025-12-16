Yellow was definitely the theme for local lady Chrissie Kjoller’s annual fundraiser that has been helping out medical research for more than two decades.

Traditionally held with family and friends in her garden during the last month of spring — this year on Saturday, November 22 — 2025 was the 21st time that she and her sister Maureen Uren have hosted the event.

This year, lemony hues were the order of the day, Chrissie told 'Orange City Life', in everything from clothes to cuisine.

“There are different themes each year, and this year the theme was ‘yellow’; all the ladies who attended looked lovely dressed in yellow and the backyard was also decorated in yellow,” Chrissie revealed. “We even had yellow food — egg sandwiches, yellow capsicum dishes, and cheeses — drinks as well, as we made a big, yellow punch.”

As well as a record turnout for this year’s event, fundraising also hit a new high, Chrissie explained.

“Money raised from entry fees, raffles, and outside donations, totalled a very pleasing $1537, which will go locally the Clinical Trials Unit at Orange Health Service. Special guests on the day were Katherine and Bernie, who represented the Clinical Trials Unit, saying they were very appreciative of the donation.”

Thanks also went to the Parkview Hotel who donated a meal voucher first prize for the raffle and to Brangayne Winery who donated four bottles of their top vintage.

“As well as lunch, we also had some music and played a couple of games on the day,” Chrissie said. “It’s growing in popularity; in the end, we had about 40 people attend this year,” she concluded.