Visit the Orange Regional Gallery and enjoy a creative (and air-conditioned) break with your family during the final long, hot days of summer holidays. Collect a free animal eye-spy activity and explore our exhibitions, spend a quiet moment drawing together in our kids' corner or book into one of our artist-led workshops.

The Gallery hosted a free art-making session for families earlier in January as one of the ways to get creative. Guests used the colourful materials provided to make a pair of art goggles and then explore the Gallery to see what you can find.

Artist Heather Vallance visited on January 20 for a printmaking workshop inspired by our exhibitions. This playful workshop explored organic line, shape and textures and encourage children to consider composition and colour while creating their own unique set of multi-layered prints. The workshop included an introduction to printmaking and a mini-tour of our current exhibitions, ‘Varied Edition’ and ‘From Cows to Crocodiles: Animals in the Collection’.

Artist Jaq Davies is also back at the Gallery for another inspiring workshop focused on creatively combining a range of materials to make mini sculptures, proving that (almost) anything is possible with some imagination and a hot glue gun! This workshop also includes a mini-tour of our current exhibitions and is suitable for children aged 8 years and up. Cost is $20.

For more information and workshop bookings please visit our events page on our website: www.orange.nsw.gov.au/gallery/whats-on

The Orange Regional Gallery is open from 10am to 4pm daily and entry is free.