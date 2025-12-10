Lifelong racquet sport lover and local pickleball coach, Chris Doucas, has claimed the first club doubles championship at the world's newest venue for the Tudor-era sport of "Real Tennis".

Chris and partner Justin Cooper, recently won the Sydney Real Tennis Club Championships, the first to have been played in the NSW state capital in 20 years.

Real tennis or "Royal Tennis", as it is also known, is played on a walled court with an asymmetrical wooden racket and a cork-core ball, and is notable for both its dizzying scoring rules and the rabid enthusiasm of its proponents.

Sydney's followers of the game have been without a playing court since 2005, when the club's former home at Macquarie University suddenly closed and was transformed into a childcare centre.

But, after years of lobbying and some significant fundraising, the world's oldest racquet sport has found a new home at the Cheltenham Recreation Club on Sydney’s north shore. The club's brand new court, which is only the fourth in Australia, opened earlier this year.

While Chris says he was pleased to win this historic first championship tournament of the new era, for partner Justin, it was a back-to-back victory as he also won the previous club double championships back in 2005.

"As usual, I'm the only player from Orange playing this sport against clubs from the UK, France, USA and Australia," Chris said, joking that he is known in real tennis circles as "the member for Orange".

"I obviously promote Orange at all the club competitions, raising awareness about our sports-mad community!" he added

Chris has long dreamed of seeing a real tennis court built on this side of the mountains, and eagerly promotes the ancient sport. But with the much younger racquet sport of pickleball on the rise, Chris has also been campaigning for a dedicated pickleball facility to be established in the Colour City.