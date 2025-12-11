This is the final report by me for 2025, although there will be more by somebody else, but as there is no awards, I feel for the bowlers who think they deserved an award.

Let us begin with a look at the Tuesday Scratch Singles where there were two Stars, these being Anne-Marie Johnstone and Blake Frecklington both with 108 over average.

Then came Khye Downey from the Wednesday 7.30pm league who scored 178 over average, and he was followed Ben Berry from the Wednesday 6.20pm league who scored 149 over average, then came Jacob Southwell from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 111 over average, next up was Oliver Veitch from the Thursday Junior/Adult league with 109 over average and finally there was Lachlan Turner from the Monday 6.30pm league with 101 over average for the series.

As you worked out Khye Downey should have been named Star Bowler of the week, but as there are no awards, I feel sorry for Khye.

There were two bowlers that could have claimed the role of High Roller champion but as there was award you, the reader, can make up your minds who should be named. The two bowlers were Bayley Swallow who scored 264 (PB), and Kane Spirit-Jones who also scored 264 (PB).

Those that bowled over 200 included Lani Gouge 203 (PB), Justin Smart 221, Henry Phillips 207, Alan Stibbard 213 (PB), Samson Hammond 205, Kane Spirit-Jones 264 (PB), Travis McMahon 287, Aaron Cantrill 245, Connor Muir 259, Tyler King 256, Lachlan Turner 228, Blake Frecklington 246, Jason Brown 236, Hayden Swallow 245, Steve McConnell 211, Bayley Swallow 264 (PB), Noah King 222, Alex Gaeta 222, Ben Berry 247, John Smith 201, David Quinlan 207, Joshua Johnstone 237, Khye Downey 241 (PB), Samuel Bennett 224, Joseph Talidong 229, Kevin Heng 243 (PB), Jacob Southwell 223 and Liam Whitton 220.

Those that did very well under 200, included Craig Broome 164, Wendy Reddan 112, Debbie McKeown 183, David Jameson 190, Ian Middleton 186, Vicki Matthew 137, Lyn Butterfield 115, Jan Duff 165, Allan Dive 150, Jenny MacDoull 140, Irene Priest 129, Marilyn Guard 150, Rob Jones 194, Liam Stibbard 189, Braxton Lossano 164, Scott Hollamby 147, Alex Lang 160, Archie Smith 136 and Isaac Perry 193.

Caitlin Edwards 140, Beau Roberts 151, Samson Taplin 163 (PB), Olivia Murray 132 (PB), Gae Claydon 164, Cody Frecklington 186, Michael Selmes 166, Kate English 189, Julie Hoogenboom 171, Jill Beadle 163, Sue Paget 182, Warren Taylor 194, Daniel Jones 164, Jayden Osbourne 150, Morgan Andrews 130, Tracy Gavin 173, Kerry Hogan 19 and Aaron Drew 141.