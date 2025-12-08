Orange City women held their annual Presentation Day last week. The Kath McKenzie Trophy was up for grabs on the day, with the winners determined by 3 points for a win and 1 point for each end won. The winning team on 15 points were: Ann Kelly, Pat Stedman, Pat Swain and Pat Nokes. Congratulations Ladies!

Lucky losers drawn from the cards were: Joyce Bevan, Maria Crawford, Jenny Lowe and Sue Clinghan.

Raffle winners on the day were Virginia Dunn, Marianne Boers and Pam Gersbach. 100 club winners on the day were Cathy Wright, Robyn Doyle and Marianne Boers.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching for beginners by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City bowling Club.

Happy bowling everyone