Golf Results 26th November 2025. Event: 18-Hole Stableford.

There was a good turnout for our Stableford Event, which started in brilliant sunshine and finished in brilliant sunshine, but the storm in between was vicious and sent most of the field in early. Because of this, there was a 9-hole competition as not all players finished due to some horrific weather.

The winner with a brilliant score of 22 points was Kerrie Rossetto. It is nice to see Kerrie hit some form, well played.

Runner-up was Jane Gunn with a magnificent score of 21 points. This is a great score.

Third place was Annie Beaumont also with a beautifully played 21 points. She hasn’t had much golf of late, so well done.

Fourth place was Alice McKeowen, also with a very well-played 21 points, and fifth place went to Coral Britt with a credible 20 points.

Nearest the Pins were won by Helen Laffey (3rd, 6th) and Leslie Wright (5th).

Ball competition winners were Sue Healey, Jan Moad, Sue Gander, Robyn Newey, Liz Mitchell ,and Taua Holmes.

Our Christmas Party is fast approaching. It is on Friday, December 5. The theme is ‘Boots & Bling’. Numbers and tables were confirmed today. On the night, your names will be on the table. Please pay Alice $40 (if not already done) and please bring a $10 present to put under the Christmas tree. Just a reminder, if you have any photos from during the golfing year, please send to Tayla as soon as you can so she can put them together for the night. It should be a great night.

Our Veteran subscriptions are due soon, and Laurell will be collecting them shortly. The cost is $7.

Next week we will be playing an 18-Hole Stableford.

Have a great week!