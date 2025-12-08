Only a handful of Stars this week, the finale week of awards, so let’s go with a look at the 10.00am league where Warren Taylor scored 129 over average, and he was followed by Hudson Howard from the Wednesday 7.30pm league who scored 120 over average and finally there was Dean Wells from the Wednesday 6.20pm with 108 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Warren Taylor who scored that great 129 over average for the series.

Our High Roller champion this week and winner of the three free practice games was Mason Southwell who scored a fantastic 268 (PB). As this score was 89 over average Mason was named Junior of the week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

Of course there many trying to beat Mason, among them being Cameron Smith 214, Greg Shapter 220, Warren Taylor 211, Edward Hoogenboom 232, Blair Morris 233 (PB), Anne-Maree Johnstone 214, Alan Stibbard 203, Damien Christoff 214, Jordan Trenholm 221, Tyler King 243 (PB), Nick Millar 212, Taylor Clark 209, Dean Wells 255, Hudson Howard 257 (PB), Alan Westendorf 206, Blake Frecklington 235, Samuel Bennett 234 (PB), Tony Williamson 215, Oliver Veitch 202 (PB), Jack Webb 235, Ben Berry 246, Tanya Drew 200, Ben Lees 229 and Xavier Mason 210.

Not to be ignored there was also Justin Smart 214, Joshua Johnstone 204, Will Rollo 216, Connor Muir 219, Travis McMahon 213, Jayden Christoff 210, Jacob Southwell 223, Hayden Swallow 226 and Nathaniel Mason 225.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Stephanie Ward who scored 199 (PB). As this score was 95 over average Stephanie was named the fourth Female of Note for November.

As usual there were plenty feeling hungry among them being Brayden Davis 180 (PB), Kruz Carnie 129, Chelsea McClennan 155, Katrina Ashwood 174, Sue Pagett 176, Henry Phillips 195, Kerrie Stent 148, Lyn Butterfield 122, Jessica Kable 144, Gail Perry 167, Lisa Everett 195, Leanne Hovey 163, Diana Bleakley 144, Jeremy Jones 180, Ryan Whiting 120, Dylan Whiting 130, Nate Carpenter 115, Alex Gaeta 196, Brett Campbell 178, Isaac Clifton 144, David Jones 146, Tracey Gavin 170, Steve Randall 168, Dale Lovett 134, Adrian Bowyer 190 and Liam Whitton 195.

The Female of Note for November and winner of the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Tash Brett, who earlier in the month scored 253 (PB), which was 77 over average.

The fourth Man of the Moment for November was Warren Taylor who scored 174 which was 28 over average and part of his 129 over average for the series. But (drum roll please) the Man of the Moment for November and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts was Cody Frecklington who earlier scored 199 (PB) which was 94 over average and part of his 241 over average for the series.