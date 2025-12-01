Hello Bowlers!

AGM Attendance sheet is out on the shelf in the alcove. Can members please put their names down for catering purposes. After the AGM on the 13th December, there will be a BBQ lunch and a game of triples with hams to be won.

And for the Tuesday, 16th December socials, the raffle prizes are hams.

Christmas Pairs will be held on the 20th of December and the event is open to all members and visitors.

Also, the Pennants Availability sheet and the Nomination sheet for positions for next year are available on the shelf in the alcove, or ask Jim Finn.

Tuesday Socials had a fantastic roll up of 44 bowlers.

Welcome George Bruce from the Queanbeyan Stingers Bowling Club (and administrator of the Facebook page “Bowls in Australia”), for having a game at our club. It was a pleasure to meet you in person.

George was in collaboration with, and also a friend to our mate Fred Maw, regarding getting more juniors involved in the game of lawn bowls.

Raffle winners were: Darcy Warren, Luke Taylor and Al Gregory.

Lucky rink winners were: Paul McFarlane, Darcy Warren and Peter Lange.

Unfortunates were: Barry Lowe, Bob Ridgewell and Mick Doyle - welcome back to the Country Club, Mick!

Consolation winners were: Tony Hoy, Bill Keogh and Doug Nonnenmacher.

Jackpot was not won.

Saturday, we had 30 keen social bowlers.

Raffle winner was: Jim Hill andMaree Haigh-Cole.

Lucky Rink winners were: Jim Duffy, Anthony Maw and Dave Ryan.

Unfortunates were: Yoka Smith, Dennis Morcom and Peter Griffith.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

Tuesday 25th and Saturday 29th, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30am for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Etiquette tips: Play by the rules and Conditions of the competition.

Happy bowling!