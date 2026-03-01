On Thursday, February 19, 14 ladies enjoyed a game of triples and a game of fours.

Val, Carol, and Judy defeated Kathy, Vicki and Trish in a close game.

Lorraine, Julie, Verna, and Denise L defeated Jane, Annette, Kerry, and Yvonne also in a close game.

Last week, three teams enjoyed a fun day at Oberon for their Gala Day. Unfortunately, we had no wins, but a lot of laughter and friendship was shared by all.

On Tuesday, February 17, our Pennants teams won over Canowindra, with very close matches in both games. Good luck again next Thursday when we will play Orange City at the Country Club.

Also, good luck to all the players competing in the Open Pennants this weekend.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather... we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing 10.30am at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram oesc_womensbowls or Facebook Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls