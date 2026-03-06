Quite a few Stars this week, so let get at it, starting with the Wednesday 6.20pm league where Dean Wells scored 158 over average, followed by Hugo Belmonte from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 153 over average, then came Chris Brown from the Golden Oldies with 136 over average as well Michael Dunworth from the Friday 6.00pm league with 129 over average for the series.

Then there was Nathaniel Mason from the Wednesday 7.30pm league, 115 over average, and he was followed by Jayden Christoff from the Monday 7.30pm league with 113 and finally there was Greg Shapter from the Thursday 9.45am league with 109 over average for the series.

Star Bowler for the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car wash was Dean Wells from the Wednesday 6.20pm league who scored that great 158 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week and winner of the three free practice games was Hugo Belmonte who scored a marvellous 258 (PB). As this score was 82 over average and part of his 153 over average for the series, Hugo was named the fourth Man of the Moment for February and last in line for the voucher from Guys Cuts.

Of course were several trying to beat Hugo among them being Michael Quinlan 200, Isaac Perry 201, Josh Johnstone 224, Aaron Cantrill 214, Harrison Walker 214, Travis McMahon 234, Will Mastronardi 210, Dean Wells 242, Taylor Clark 218, Aaron Clarke 233 (PB), Khye Downey 224, Brock Gallagher 217, Josh Thornton 225, Warren Taylor 206 and Hudson Howard 214.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Beau Lawry who scored a wonderful 172 (PB).

Others feeling the pangs of hunger included Elijah Gouge 110, Madeline Gouge 110, Bradley Johnson 139, Josh McLean 112, Ray Kable 137, Jenny Livermore 164, Sharon Jameson 134, Sue Pagett 169, Chris Brown 195 and Alex Coleman 173.

Then there was Phoenix McAuliffe 121, Scott Hollamby 147, Alex Lange 155, Archie Smith 149, James Roberts 143, Kristy Lossano 134, Sam Morris 145, Jayden Christoff 192, Nate Carpenter 126, Matt Carroll 175 and Beau Annis-Brown 151.

Then Lucas Budd 134, Nick Culverson 191, Liam Whitton 199, Brett Campbell 166, Lani Gouge 156, Xavier Mason 192, Garry Hildebrandt 188, Luan Veitch 156, Keenan Hogan 131, Ben Lees 193 and Milo Lees 188.

Junior of the week was and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl, was Hugo Belmonte, who scored that great 258 (PB), which was 82 over average and part of his 153 over average for the series.

Jill Beadle was the fourth Female of Note for February, but the winner of the title and gift certificate for MJ’s All Hair-All Occasion was Rachel Sorrenson, who earlier scored a wonderful 159, which was 44 over average and part of her 105 over average for the series.