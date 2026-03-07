Hello Bowlers and Visitors,

If you put your name down and then realise on the day that you are unable to play, it would be much appreciated if you could call Jim, Peter or the club, before 11:30 so they can organise the cards with any changes that might need to be done, thank you.

Tuesday socials - 46 bowlers.

Raffle winners: Doug Nonnemacher, Rick Stephens and Carl Jaeger.

Lucky Rink winners: Jan Fenwick and Peter Brooking.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Carl Jaeger, Simon Kempson and Pat Niewenedyk.

Consolation winners: Luke Taylor, Matt McMullen and Al Gregory.

On Saturday, we had a total of 30 bowlers with four Quarter-final Championships on the carpet and three games of triples for socials on the grass green.

Raffle winners were: Roger Annis-Brown and Paul Ruggerio.

Lucky Rink winners: Phil McGarity and Roger Annis-Brown.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Neil Higgins and Kev Kelly.

Sunday Pennants 1st March, Results:

3’s Manildra 1.5-8.5 lost to the Country Club 69-71 (Home).

5’s Wallerawang 9-1 defeated Country Club 63-51 (Away).

6’s Orange City 9–1 defeated Country Club 69-68 (Away).

7’s Majellan 9-1 with the Country Club winning 40–76 (Home)

Next Pennants will be played on Sunday, 8th March:

3’s have the Bye.

5’s Away against Lithgow Workies.

6’s Home against Majellan.

7’s Away against Lithgow City.

Best of luck to all the teams!

Championship Pairs Semi-Finals for Saturday, 7th March:

Roger Annis-Brown vs Bob Jenkins.

Dennis Morcom vs Ash Beadel.

For Saturday 7th and Tuesday 10th March, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11.30pm for a 12.30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct and Etiquette tips:

When playing any format of the game of lawn bowls, it is especially important not to congratulate a bad bowl from the opposite team. Especially very loudly for everyone to hear.

Happy bowling!