Everyone enjoyed the Four Person Ambrose last Wednesday, February 25, and there were some magnificent scores.

The winners with a very impressive net 61.37 were the team of Katrina Ferris, Rachel Kelly, Kerry Bruton, and Lee Pickett. They combined extremely well. Each player contributed to the final score. They did not have a lot of handicap, so this was a great effort. They had a par round of 71, well played.

Runners-up were the team of Val Lynch, Shirley Buckler, Wendy McIntyre, and Leslie Wright who played some wonderful golf to finish with net 62. They also had a great combination going, good golfing.

Third place went to Kerrie Rossetto, Julie Roweth, Jan Moad, and Ros Fuller not far away, finishing with a wonderful 62.25, they played some very consistent golf.

The highlight of this teams round and the day was a Hole-in-One on the 13th by Jan Moad. Cheers and laughter could be heard all over the course. How exciting. Congratulations Jan on a spectacular shot.

Nearest the pins were won by Lee Pickett (3rd) Liz Mitchell (5th) and Jan Moad (13th) in the hole for one! The Drive & Pitch were won by Lee Pickett (9th) and Kerry Bruton (17th).

Ball Competition winners were Vicki Burke, Julianne Grant, Robyn Forrester, Katrina Ferris, Julie Roweth, and Leslie Wright.

Next week we will be playing an Individual Stableford. This Saturday is the Monthly Medal.

The three booking sheets for our Wednesday Championships are now open and two are open for Saturdays; the third one will open soon. Make sure you get your names in for these as soon as you can. Any questions, please reach out. We would like to thank the Orange Ex-Services' Club for sponsoring our up-and-coming Championships and to Ros and Steve Fuller for sponsoring the Individual Matchplay.

Just a reminder about prize money. This goes in on the day. Half to Pro Shop, half to club. You can check your balance on the club kiosk and just ask the boys in the Pro Shop to check your credit.

The women are also starting a 100-club to help raise money for our women golfers. Tickets will be sold by Marianne and Dawn. $5 per ticket. This will start from next week.

Pennants are not far around the corner so if you are interested in being a player or a caddy there will be a list placed on the notice board next week for you to put your names and information down. Please give it some consideration as it is a wonderful way to get to know the Match Play of Golf.

Western Districts is also not too far away on May 12-14 at Forbes. Nominations for this will open soon. If you are considering going to Western Districts in Forbes and need a cart, you must ring the Forbes Pro Shop and put your name down for one. Also, when nominations are open, we would like your entry and money within two weeks of it opening so we have our nominations in nice and early. These nomination dates will be confirmed within the next couple of weeks.

Have a great week.