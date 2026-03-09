Orange's Ultimate Frisbee side has won bragging rights after back-to-back wins in the region's premier ultimate frisbee tournament, the Sheep Station Classic. The 2026 Sheep Station Classic was the fifth year for the friendly regional tournament, with teams from the Blue Mountains and Dubbo coming to Orange to compete at the Emus Rugby Club ground. The tournament final was a repeat of 2025, with Orange once again victorious over the Dubbo Meerkats and holding onto the unique 'sheep station' trophy. The tournament name came about after an offhand use of the phrase, "We're not playing for sheep stations!" and so organisers decided that maybe they should.

Ultimate Frisbee is a fast-growing no-contact sport with games in Orange taking place at Max Stewart Park, 5.30pm Mondays throughout the warmer months, and indoors at Orange High School through winter. Anyone interested in taking part is welcome to come by or contact the local club via Facebook, or email orangenswfrisbee@gmail.com