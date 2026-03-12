Sunday morning, March 8, saw bright sunshine after Saturday's golf was washed out. Cavaliers played for their Monthly Medal, 11 golfers chased glory, and victory went to the consistent Charlie Ginty, who won comfortably by three shots.

Second place went to Stephen Hare, who had finally found his way home after travelling everywhere but failed to find what he was looking for.

Third place went to Paul Baker, who has maintained his consistent form in our major competitions.

Nearest the Pins went to Jimmy Splithoff on the 13th and Stephen Hare on the 17th.

Congratulations to the winners, back to the drawing board for everyone else. Due to the club championships over the next fortnight, there will be no Cavaliers golf.

Good luck to everyone contesting the club championships.