Hello bowlers and visitors. Tuesday and Saturday socials were washed out.

Sunday Pennants Results, March 8:

3s had the bye.

5s played Lithgow Workies with Country Club winning 9-1, 66 – 64 (Away).

6s played Majellan with Country Club winning 9-1, 76 – 55 (Home).

7s played Lithgow City winning 10-0, 93 – 32 (Away).

Next pennants being played, Sunday March 15, at 11am,

3s Away against Orange City

5s Home against Millthorpe. Needing a scoreboard marker.

6s Home against Oberon.

7s Home against Bathurst. Needing a scoreboard marker.

Fours Championships Round 1 to be played Saturday, 14 March at 12.30pm

R Windsor, R Dunn, R Leonard, and R Annis-Brown Vs K Kelly, N Seton, G Lockwood, and P Stewart.

P Ruggiero, C Smith, Sub, and B Lamont. Vs P Griffith, W. Carr, I Carr, and L Taylor.

We had two teams of four representing our club in the Cowra Festival Fours. Wayne Carr, Roy Leonard, Phil McGarity, and Ian Carr unfortunately weren’t in the money. We also had Peter Lange, Kev Kelly, Luke Taylor, and Nev Seton, who came 8th place with their money back and a bit more. Well, done, guys!

Both teams were fortunate enough to be on the YouTube Live Sports Channel and it was great to watch, commentary was excellent (thanks Beeny Two Shoes), even though Roy made out he was camera-shy! Congratulations go to Cowra Bowls Club, as I have been reliably informed this tournament was very well organised and couldn’t be faulted. Entries are now open for next year and are filling fast.

We have some missing Yellow Jacks that are much-needed for our Carpet Green. If anyone has accidentally taken them, can they please bring them back. Thank you.

Starting at 4:30pm on Fridays, the Drills and Skills recommence. This is an enjoyable way on improving your bowling confidence and consistency.

Bowls code of conduct and etiquette tips: Keep track of play and be ready with bowl in hand to step on the mat when it is your turn.

Happy bowling!