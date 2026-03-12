Wentworth Women's Golf Results, March 4.

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

It was a sensational day to be out on the course and there were some good scores.

Division 1 winner with a very solid 34 points was Robyn Pritchard, who played some very consistent golf and was happy with her game. Well played, Robyn. Runner-up was Di Rodgers, who played some great shots to finish on 34 points, and in third place was Lee Pickett with 31 points.

Division 2 winner with a magnificent 35 points was Laurell Gassmann who was in great form. Laurell carded the best score of the day, well done. Runner-up was Sue Gander, who was in top form, scoring a brilliant 35 points. She has not had a lot of golf of late, so well played. Third place went to Jan Moad with 34 points.

Division 3 winner was Val Lynch who was in great touch to finish with a nice 29 points, well played. It was great to see Val in the winner’s circle. Runner-up was Helen Hubbard with a steady 29 points, just pipped on a count-back, and third place went to Susan Hutchinson with 28 points.

Nearest the pins were won by Helen Ross (5th) and Sue Gander (6th).

Drive & Pitch were won by Di Rodgers (9th) and Robyn Pritchard (17th).

Ball Competition winners were Dawn Mendham, Di Rodgers, Jane Gunn and Shirley Buckler.

Next week we will be playing the first round of our championships on Wednesdays, March 11, 18, and 25, and Saturdays, March 14, 21 and 28. The day you nominated for will be played for the three rounds. The event is an 18-Hole Stroke. Please make sure that you are at your allocated tee time at least 10 minutes early so that you hit off on time. Also, a reminder that if you lose a fairway, regardless of whether you lose a ball please call the group behind you through if they are waiting. It is important that we always keep up with the group in front. Everyone needs to finish in a reasonable time frame.

If you are interested in being a player or a caddy for Pennants, please place your name and relevant details on the sheet provided on the notice board. More information will be given when it comes to hand in the next couple of weeks.

Have a great week!