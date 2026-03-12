On Thursday, March 5, 20 of our ladies and men had a fun time bowling on a lovely Autumn morning. This was our first roll back on the grass in 2026, and everyone was happy for the opportunity and challenge to bowl on a different surface.

Last Thursday, our pennants team hosted Orange City Bowling Club, with Country Club getting the win. Good luck to the pennants ladies next week when they are away against Canowindra and Orange City on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. Also, good luck to our Open Gender Pennants Teams playing on the weekend.

A reminder to everyone that our Friendship Day will be held on March 19.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather. We hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.