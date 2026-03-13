A few stars again this week. We commence with the Wednesday 6.20pm league where Noah King scored a great 207 over average, and he was followed by Nick Millar from the Monday 7.30pm league with 200 over average, then came the Tuesday Scratch Singles where there were two stars, these being Jacinda Wood with 167 over average and Blake Frecklington with 135 over average and they were followed by Joshua Johnstone from the Thursday 7.30pm league with 121 over average for the series. Not to be left out there was also Irene Priest from the Golden Oldies who scored 106 over average and Dean Wells from the Wednesday 7.30pm league also with 106 over average, and finally there was Mason Southwell from the Junior Single Challenge Scratch with 103 over average for the series.

Star bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Noah King who scored the marvellous 207 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week, and winner of the three free practice games, was a familiar name — Noah King — who scored a fantastic 273 (PB). As this score was 121 over average and part of his 207 over average for the series Noah was named the first Man of the Moment for March.

Of course there were several trying beat Noah, among them being Hugo Belmonte 203, Josh Johnstone 224, Brock Gallagher 210, Nick Millar 225, Jacinda Wood 230 (PB), Jason Brown 221, Steve McConnell 224, Blake Frecklington 225, Ken McLachlan 222, Steve Eslick 224, Rachel Johnson 200, Hudson Howard 209, Micaylah Downey 207, Dean Wells 248 and Lachlan Turner 232.

Not to be ignored there was also Nathaniel Mason 231, Anne-Marie Johnstone 211, Tash Brett 213, Ben Howard 220, Jack Webb 258, Oscar Christofferson 234, Patrick Govier 220 and Ben Berry 228.

The Almost Made It Hero, and winner of the voucher from Kings Takeaway at Greengate, was James Roberts who scored 190 (PB).

There were others feeling the pangs of hunger, among them Greg Dean 177 (PB), Carmel Bouffler 131, Lee Odlum 150, Zac Feenstra 111, Joanna Roweth 87, Liz Campbell 136, Julie Swallow 184, Sue Moore 121, Marilyn Brouwers 137, Suzanne Bower 159. Jan Duff 150, Gary Arthur 145, Sue Pagett 187, Irene Priest 138, Marilyn Stedman 159, Dianne Parsons 157, Jenny MacDoull 142, and Kerrie Stent 134.

There were also Sam Morris 164 (PB), Joel Everett 180, Jake Armes 160, Xavier Rowley 158 (PB), Graeme Edwards 186, Jenny Solling 141, Tristan Grove 155, Gary Stedman 183, Phoenix Riley 131, Willow Fisher 172, Kerry Hogan 183, Flynn Fisher 133, Stephanie James 121 and Janine Formby 161.

The first Female of Note for March in line for the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Jacinda Wood who scored 230 (PB) which was 72 over average and part of her 167 over average for the series.

Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Orange Tenpin Bowl was Xavier Rowley who scored a great 158 (PB) which was 60 over average.