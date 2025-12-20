Ninety-two very excited women, all dressed up in their Christmas gear, played in teams of four for Duntryleague Women’s Christmas Cheer Day.

It was a shotgun start, with everyone returning to the clubhouse at the conclusion to enjoy some cheer, a delicious lunch, and rounds of Christmas Trivia conducted by Marilyn Maxwell.

This year, instead of major raffle prizes, it was decided to contribute to the Orchard Domestic and Family Violence Refuge. Over $1300 was raised and the managers of this facility gave an overview of the refuge. They rely on donations such as this to assist with the day-to-day running and for some little extras such as Christmas decorations.

The Duntryleague women enthusiastically supported this cause and presented a cheque and a beautiful Christmas wreath, made and donated by one of the members. Thank you to all for your generosity.

The generous sponsors for this day were Elaine and Kevin Cusack, who donated hams for the two winning teams. Angullong Wines generously donated several bottles of wine, which were won by the next five teams. Thank you to all the sponsors, including the members who generously donated some raffle items.

The winning team came in with a score of 101 which represents the sum of the two best scores for each hole. They were Janet, Martin, Michelle Paul, Gay Stone, and Susan Fenwick. The runners-up, hot on their heels with a score of 100, were Sally Gordon, Janine Bessen, Denise Watts, and Jenny Milner. Well done all!