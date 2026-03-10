The 2026 Orange Running Festival is set to have another strong year with more than 2,500 runners and walkers expected at Gosling Creek Reserve on March 15.

Now in its 20th year, the Orange Running Festival has grown to be one of the most popular regional running events in NSW and organisers say some race events could even sell out as event weekend approaches.

Entries for the event come from across Australia, and all ages are represented, with nearly one quarter of entrants under 18 years of age, along with experienced runners well into their 70s and even 80s.

All races within this year’s Orange Running Festival will take place on Sunday, 15th March at Gosling Creek Reserve. The day begins with the distance program, including the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, starting within the reserve, and heading south on Forest Road and adjacent roads.

Following these four events, three one-mile events will take place, all of which include a lap of Gosling Creek Reserve. The Secondary School Dash and Primary School Dash will feature first, including the hotly contested High School Challenge and Primary School Challenge. Each year, these fast-paced events see many of our most talented young runners face off for the cash School Challenge prizes.

The day will close with the Orange Community Mile, a one-mile run and walk for participants of all ages and abilities. The fastest male and female runners will line up at the front, looking to set the pace over the one-mile course. Runners of all abilities, as well as walkers, will also take part in this final event, with a focus on participation and fun. All finishers in each event will receive a finisher's medal and will be encouraged to stay and enjoy the full festival experience.

Community groups are providing critical support again in 2026 as volunteers, including the Canobolas Zone NSW RFS, Cycling Without Age, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Spring Terrace Public School, Spring Hill Public School, Air Force Cadets, and Orange Camera Club.

As in previous years, the Orange Running Festival is expected to drive strong visitation to Orange, with a significant share of runners travelling to the area for the festival weekend. With many entrants making it a weekend trip, the running festival generates significant demand for Orange accommodation, hospitality and tourism operators.

All race details are available on the festival website: www.orangerunningfestival.com.au. Those interested area also invited to follow the festival Facebook page (www.facebook.com/OrangeRunningFestival) to stay up to date as the festival date approaches.