On Thursday, February 5, 18 ladies played a game of fours, a game of triples, and a game of pairs.

Lorraine, Annette, Veronica, and Judy defeated Jane, Denise L, Yvonne, and Trish.

Donna, Jenny, and Helen defeated Val, Carol, and Jan.

Julie and Verna defeated Vicki and Marianne.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather; we hope you are feeling better soon.

Remember that practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

