Last week, we held our monthly Trophy Day with thirty bowlers playing across five rinks. The highest winning margin was drawn from the envelopes and was the winning formula for the day.

The team of Margo Fairbairn, Claire Portass and Jenny Lowe won the day with a margin of eighteen shots. Lucky losers drawn from the cards were Eleanor Lawson, Sheryl Jenkins and Mariane Boers.

The 100 club was drawn, with Sue Moloney taking first prize, Cathy Wright winning second, and Mary Shiels winning third prize. Raffle winners on the day were Lyn Wittig and Chris Brand.

Our condolences go out to Alison Shean and family after the passing of Peter Shean. Our thoughts and best wishes also go out to our own members on the sick and or injured list.

Just a note to bowlers in the area, that there will be a bowls pop-up shop at the Orange City Bowling Club on Monday and Tuesday 23-24 February, during the Golden Eagle Tournament.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have coaching for beginners, by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings, or by appointment. Please text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact the Orange City Bowling Club.

Happy bowling!