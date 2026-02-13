Summer Shootout. Last Tuesday, 66 women played in the Duntryleague Invitation Day Summer Shootout in very pleasing weather conditions.

It was played in teams of three as a Texas shootout, which meant that each player drove six times and, after the best drive was taken, players continued to play their own game. In all, a very successful and enjoyable day!

The very generous sponsor for this day was Peter Roan Financial Group. Peter has sponsored this day at Duntryleague for the past 20 years and the women’s committee is most grateful for his unerring support.

The team results, which are calculated from the best two scores for each hole, are as follows:

Winners on 96 points are Elizabeth Nist, Sandra Foy, and Helen Neil.

Second on 91 points are Susan Harris, Rhonda Bloomfield, and Isabel Weston.

Third on 90 points are Carolyn Simpson, Glenda Hodge, and Cheryl Bennett.

Fourth on 90 points (on countback) Denise Watts, Jenny Milner, and Sally Gordon.

Congratulations to all, and many thanks to our sponsor Peter Roan.