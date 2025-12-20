Orange CYMS U16s were the victors in a close match against Centrals Western Chilled 15s at Anzac Park on Saturday, December 13. CYMS won the toss and elected to bat, but found themselves three wickets down by the end of the second over and bowled out for a total of 89 with two overs to spare. But CYMS' bowling appears to have troubled the Central batsmen, who could not match the run rate and found themselves five runs short of victory at the end of their 25 overs. Final score, CYMS 10/89 and Centrals 8/84.