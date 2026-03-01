February’s Monthly Medal was held at Duntryleague on Tuesday, February 17, in near-perfect conditions.

Monthly Medals are now awarded to each grade, A, B and C, so there were three very excited members following the day's play.

The generous sponsors for the day were ‘the Country Duntry Women’, comprising Jenny Brazier, Isabel Weston, Jenny Davis, and Bronwyn Brazier. Thank you all for your ongoing support; it is much appreciated.

A Grade monthly medal winner is Tania Rusden with a net score of 66.

B Grade monthly medal winner is Kerry Kidd with a net score of 70.

C Grade monthly medal winner is Helen Bouffler with a net score of 70.

Congratulations to all winners!