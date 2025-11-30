Plenty of Stars this week so let’s start with the Monday 7.30pm league where Cody Frecklington scored 241 over average, and he was followed by Joshua Johnstone from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 182 over average, then came Lucas Fisher from the Thursday juniors with 132 over average, and then there was Travis McMahon from the Wednesday 7.3 pm league with 122 over average for the series.

Not to be left out, there was Nicholas Culverson from the Junior Singles Challenge with 117 over average, and he was followed by Noah King from the Wednesday 6.20pm league, who scored 115 over average, and finally, there was Isaac Perry from the Monday juniors, who scored 113 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Cody Frecklington who scored that staggering 241 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was David Hughes who scored 257 (PB).

There were others as usual who tried to beat David, among them being Tyson Morris 202, Justin Smart 236, Cameron Smith 222 (PB), Greg Shapter 206, James Hammond 238 (PB), Marilyn Schwenke 200, Isaac Perry 213, Hugo Belmonte 237, Mason Southwell 221, Patrick Govier 234, Connor Muir 237, Nick Millar 229, Tyler King 234 and Brock Gallagher 223.

Also hoping were Jordan Trenholm 214, Josh Johnstone 229, Jason Brown 223, Brody Jadezak 229, Hayden Swallow 248, Noah King 212, Tash Brett 253 (PB), Travis McMahon 268, Steve Eslick 214, Dean Wells 222, Tony Williamson 247, Lachlan Turner 227, David Quinlan 207. Lucas Fisher 233 (PB), Jack Webb 235, Liam Whitton 224 (PB), Hudson Howard 209 and Oscar Christofferson 215 (PB).

The Almost made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Cody Frecklington 199 (PB). As this score was 94 over average and accounted for his 241 over average for the series Cody was named the third Man of the Moment for November and next in the queue hoping to win the voucher from Guys Cuts.

As normal, there were plenty others feeling the pangs of hunger, among them being Gypsy Marley 141, Lottie Graham 139, Jenny Livermore 173, Graham Culverson 165, Julie Hoogenboom 176, Kathy Selwood 167, David Jameson 192, Henry Phillips 176, Braxton Lossano 186, Samson Hammond 187, Isaac Clifton 175, Adrian Baker 135 and Gae Claydon 170.

Then came Jeremy Jones 199 (PB), Geoff Thomas 180, Warren Taylor 182, Nadia Murray 149, Nic Culverson 188, Lucas Grabham 151, Joseph James 176, Steven Randell 158, Pitah Cassidy-Francis 136, Lachlan Andreas 141, Scott Jones 184 and Rebecca Walkom 142.

Junior of the week and winner of the free compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Lucas Fisher who scored that great 233 (PB) which was 87 over average.

The third Female of Note for November and next in line hoping for the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Tash Brett who scored 253 (PB) which was 77 over average.