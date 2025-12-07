Hello Bowlers,

Just a reminder for members regarding the AGM on 13th December, can we all be present by 10:30 for an 11am start. It would be much appreciated.

The AGM Attendance sheet is on the shelf in the alcove. Can members please put their names down for catering purposes. After the AGM on the 13th December, there will be a BBQ lunch and a game of triples with hams to be won.

For the Tuesday social on 16th December, the raffle prizes are hams.

Christmas Pairs will be held on the 20th of December and are open to all members and visitors.

Also, the Pennants Availability sheet and the Nomination sheet for positions for next year are available on the shelf in the alcove or ask Jim Finn.

Tuesday Socials: 32 bowlers enjoyed a lovely day out on the carpet.

Raffle winners were Peter Griffith and P.A. Baker.

Lucky rink winners were Jim Hill, Matt McMullen and Dave Ryan.

Unfortunates were Darryl West and Neil Higgins.

On Saturday, we had 15 social players and quite a few representatives involved in the Mid-West Regional Seniors and Reserve singles from our club.

Congratulations go to Ash Beadel, Peter Lange, Geoff Lockwood and Matt Gamble in progressing to the Mid-West Regional playoffs for State Qualifiers. Best of luck to all!

The raffle winner was Clint Gamble.

Lucky Rink winners were Tony Bowers (I never win anything), Anthony Maw and Clint Gamble.

Starting at 4:30pm on Fridays the Drills and Skills recommence. This is a good way to improve your bowling confidence and consistency.

For Saturday 6th and Tuesday 9th December, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Etiquette tips: Be honest in your attitude and preparation to training.

Happy bowling!