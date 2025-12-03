The Orange Indoor Tennis Centre is now under new management, and the team threw open their door for a community open day on Saturday, November 22, to show people just why it's the premier tennis facility in the central west. The all-weather, purpose-built facility has five plexicushion courts as well as pickleball courts and equipment, a playground and a new soft play centre, plus a spacious view lounge. Attendees on Saturday enjoyed free tennis and pickleball, a sausage sizzle and picked up some free coaching tips.