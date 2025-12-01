On Thursday evening, November 20, Orange & District Historical Society members celebrated the launch of their new book 'Mapping Orange: How explorers, surveyors and cartographers made their mark'. The book is the result of two years' research by members of the historical society and explores some of the earliest maps and sketches of Orange, bringing to life the stories of the surveyors and cartographers who created them. A large number of local history enthusiasts attended the launch last week at the Orange City Library.