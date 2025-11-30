Christmas came early to Summer Street on Saturday with Santa and his helpers delighting the large crowd who'd gathered for the annual Santa Parade.

Arriving in a reindeer sleigh, Santa was joined by local boy, Myles Kerr, who was the lucky winner of an Orange City Centre Kids Club draw to ride with Santa in the parade.

After making his way down Summer Street, Santa entered the Orange City Centre where he showcased his surprising talent for dance in front of an excited crowd.

Santa then spent the afternoon meeting locals and posing for photographs.