For the month of March, Pinnacle Dragon Boat Club are out on the beautiful Lake Canobolas on Wednesday evenings. What better way to celebrate hump day? This is a perfect chance for those who work during the day to join us in the boat and learn the great team sport of dragon boating.

We welcomed not only four new paddlers last week but also our State Member for Orange Phil Donato, who bravely stepped into the boat for a paddling session around the lake. Thank you for joining us, Phil. We hope you enjoyed the laughter and camaraderie and the team exercise in the beautiful evening light of Lake Canobolas.

For anyone interested in joining us go to our website, www.pinnacledragonboatclub.au, and register for a Dragon Pass — this will give you free membership for four weeks to try dragon boating. This is a great sport for the body, mind, and teamwork.

Wednesday evening paddling is on March 18 and 25 from 5.30-6.30pm and Sunday mornings 8.30-9.30am followed by coffee at the Lakeside Cafe.

Come on and get involved!