Orange City have claimed the 2025/26 Women's T20 Premiership after defeating CYMS at Riawena Oval on Sunday, March 8.

Orange City won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 6/103 off their 20 overs. With CYMS at the crease, the City bowlers managed to constrain the run rate and at the end of innings, CYMS were 17 runs short of their opponent's total at 4/86

Best with the bat for Orange City was Sam Gordon with 36 not out, which included three sixes and two boundaries. Top scorer for CYMS was opener Adeline Johnson who retired not out on 20 runs.

Best bowling figures of the match were those of CYMS' Kendal Graham with 2/4 off two overs.