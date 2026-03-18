Local primary schools from around the region went head-to-head on the rugby field last Wednesday for a local seven-a-side gala day. Hosted at the Emus Rugby Club home ground, the hotly contested tournament saw a Catherine McCauley Catholic Primary School side win over Canowindra in the final with the score 30-0. OC Life stopped by earlier in the day to capture some of the action between two Catherine McCauley teams, as well as Orange Public School taking on the Orange Small Schools Association squad.