Sport

Sue Hennessy shines in November Monthly Medal Victory

News

Take-up not electric: Colour City EV charging stations’ steady use

Opinion

Is Your Financial Future Due For A Service?

News

Newman Park Great War Memorial is not forgotten, as school keeps memory alive

Sport

Orange City women return to the bowling greens

News

Wheel Women show off their rides for a cause

News

People and Lifestyle

Old Orange Rockers take the stage!

News

Art is light amongst the darkness, as Naomi launches her new show

Opinion

The good-enough parent: Running away from home

Opinion

Here/Now entering its final week

Community

Christmas comes early to Lucknow!

News

Rezko family story to be remembered in new Huntley reserve

News

Sleeping rough: Council plans for homeless housing at Showground

Orange faces a growing homelessness issue, prompting the council to devise a plan to address the problem.
Opinion

Editor's Note: November 20, 2025

Sport

Sport

Thrilling lawn bowls matches end with narrow victories

Sport

60th Wentworth Open

Sport

Exciting December events planned for bowling club

Sport

Aaron Cantrill shines in Monday bowling league triumph

Sport

Exciting finish at Wentworth Ladies Golf Tournament

The Wentworth Ladies Golf Club witnessed a thrilling Four Person Ambrose.
Sport

Annual general meeting set for December at Orange Ex-Services Country Club

Regional

Regional

House prices surge as city-dwellers flee to the regions

Aspiring home buyers are fleeing to the regions as falling interest rates and limited supply drives city house prices to fresh record highs.
Regional

Family law system not safe for Indigenous women: study

First Nations women experiencing family violence face a law system that is fraught with barriers to access justice, a report has found.
Regional

Regional towns set to spark from EV charger installing

Electric vehicle chargers will be rolled out across regional hotspots in a bid to attract more visitors to country towns.
Regional

The rural mum helping flip the school postcode lottery

Families in remote Australia have little choice but to send their kids to boarding school, a sometimes daunting path one advocate wants rural towns to embrace.
Regional

Rex's sale to US aviation business cleared for take-off

An American aviation investor will take over Rex after creditors backed its proposal to buy the regional airline out of voluntary administration.
Regional

Country towns rubbish plans to process city's waste

Australia's regions could hold the solution for cities running out of room for rubbish but country communities say they don't want to be a dumping ground.
Regional

Japanese courtyard Queenslander leads design winners

A Queenslander cottage extended around a Japanese-inspired courtyard garden is among the winning designs at the National Architecture Awards.
Regional

'Pains our producers': Regions urge stop to food waste

With more families needing emergency food relief for longer, charities and politicians are combining to push a bold tax plan to cut farm waste.
Real Estate

Home prices turbocharged as deposit guarantee kicks in

Property prices have surged to their highest growth in over two years, driven by the government's deposit guarantee scheme, which has intensified demand for entry-level homes amid ongoing interest rate cuts.
Regional

Private health insurers under fire: ASO

Australia's private health insurers face scrutiny as a federal watchdog reports a spike in consumer complaints and "phoenixing" practices, prompting calls for urgent government intervention and stricter oversight from medical professionals.
Regional

Sick kids recover safely at home through virtual care

A new virtual care program is helping sick children recover at home, reducing hospital stays and easing stress for families. The initiative is expanding statewide, with Dubbo among the areas being assessed.
Regional

Pilots and drone operators warned to stay clear of bushfires

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) is reminding all general aviation pilots and drone o
Opinion

Opinion

The Good-Enough Parent: Lessons learned

Parenting is a journey filled with unexpected challenges and humorous moments. Embracing imperfection and finding joy in small victories can make the experience more rewarding and less daunting.
Opinion

Editor's Note: November 13, 2025

As the holiday season approaches, one family astounds with their elaborate Christmas preparations, featuring six trees, a vast village, and 90 cakes, earning them the title of 'Queen of Christmas'.
Opinion

Music in Colour final performance

One of our program highlights at Orange Regional Gallery over the past year has been the Music in Colour series.

Community

Community

Official opening of Bloomfield Hospital centenary exhibition

Community

Creative Conversations: Kim Kelly

Despite publishing over 14 books, acclaimed author Kim Kelly grapples with anxiety, a theme explored in her latest memoir, 'Touched'. Her journey reveals the power of storytelling and personal resilience.
Community

'Creative Conversations': Stacey Ewin

Stacey Ewin, co-owner of The Sugar Mill, is transforming Orange's culinary scene with her dedication to quality baking, balancing family life and business growth with flour-dusted hands and a passion for local produce.
Community

Louise and Tony wed!

Congratulations to Louise Roberts and Tony Jones, who celebrated their nuptials on Saturday, October 25, with a reception at the Orange Masonic Lodge.
